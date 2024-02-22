A Peek Into Parineeti Chopra’s Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai

The stunning Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her blissful married life with Raghav Chadda in New Delhi. Undoubtedly, she lives in a luxurious house, and we have often seen a glimpse. However, today, we will take a peek into her luxurious Mumbai apartment. Her apartment is in Bandra. In addition, many celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many others are in the neighborhood. And here’s a peek into her luxurious apartment.

Hall Room

Parineeti’s living room is modern with a minimalistic look. The neutral color theme with colored couches and the attractive center table look wow. The hall room is the perfect place one wishes for, with a huge TV and aesthetic settings. The artistic way of decorating the home gives a blissful feeling.

The Dining Area

There is a specified place for dining with warm colors and decorative walls, creating a visual treat while enjoying the food. The aesthetic dining table looks attractive.

The Bedroom

In contrast, Parineeti’s bedroom is a gorgeous mix of colors. There is a separate makeup table and a walk-in footwear stock, and this pretty much makes it clear the kind of life Parineeti Chopra enjoys.

The Balcony

The most important place in the house is the balcony, where you start your day and sip coffee in the evening. Well, there aren’t many things, but sometimes plants are placed beautifully, which looks attractive.

