Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh

Actress Sonia Singh who is known for her dynamic baddie roles in television, loves it when it comes to choosing the decor and interiors for her house. Sonia who was last seen in Star Plus’ Faltu in the role of Kanika, talks to us at IWMBuzz.com about her house and its decor.

Sonia is known for her portrayals in Dill Mill Gayye, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Manmohini, Vignaharta Ganesh, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Brij Ke Gopal etc, is waiting for a new role to embrace her now.

Over to her for her ideas on home decor!! Here is the engaging talk with Sonia Singh.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My courtyard

What should your dream house look like?

I love Shah Rukh Khan’s house😍

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

If I had sufficient money to buy Mannat, provided Shahrukh is ready to sell it, I would love to own it.😍

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My Mom & Dad

What should your window view look like?

Hill view

Which part of your house you don’t like?

None

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I don’t want posters in my house.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything?

I want to give my house a palatial look.

Wallpaper or paint?

Combination of both.