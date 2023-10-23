Lifestyle | Home Decor

My favourite corner in my house is where my Gohonzon is kept: Raymon Singh

Raymon Singh the talented actress is happy with the decor she has given her house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Oct,2023 13:25:19
Actress Raymon Singh who has been a prolific performer featuring in many successful TV shows loves to design her house with the best of the interiors. Raymon has featured in shows Bhabhi, Devi, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Yeh Teri Galliyan, Ek Deewana Tha etc.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Raymon talks about her home and its decor.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I have a Gohonzon in my house and my favourite corner is where the Gohonzon is kept.

What should your dream house look like?

I love the positive vibes of my home, and this is what my dream house is. Comfy, cozy and peaceful.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and beige with fresh flower decorations everywhere to add that touch of colour.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

My own house

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My closest friends would be my first guests.

What should your window view look like?

My current window view is a tennis court and swimming pool, but I would love to have a sea view.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every part of my house as I have decorated every bit with a lot of love and time.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint.

Srividya Rajesh

