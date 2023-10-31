Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

My dream date will have candles, food, good humour with lots of love: Kiran Rathore

Kiran Rathore the talented actress who is presently seen in Leo and has done films like Anbe Sivam, talks about love and marriage in the IWMBuzz segment on love and relationship. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Oct,2023 10:30:41
My dream date will have candles, food, good humour with lots of love: Kiran Rathore 865656

Actress Kiran Rathore who came to fame with Tamil and Bollywood films like Yaadein, Gemini, Villain, Parasuram, Anbe Sivam Thimiru, Parasuram, Arasu, Winner etc, has a vivid and clear understanding of love and marriage. Kiran who is seen in the Tamil film Leo, talks about her thoughts on her dream date, love and marriage. She was explicitly appreciated for her screen presence opposite Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam.

Here you go.

How should your dream date look like?

Candles, food, good humour and lots of love.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Notebook and Maine Pyaar Kiya

What is your dream date destination?

Lanes of Greece, Santorini.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

What’s your number?, this is a catchy patao line and I like it.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with? 

Aamir Khan is one actor I would love to go on a date with.

What does love mean to you? 

Love is unconditional, there are no ifs and buts when in love.

Significance of marriage according to you:

I have not thought of marriage ever. It is an institution by itself which involves devotion, compromises and acceptance; it’s not easy. But it is lovely when it happens with the right person.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They seem perfect, they laugh at each other too which strengthens their bond.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both along with a sense of humour toò.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

It's going to be a Hollywood 'undead' theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul 865717
It’s going to be a Hollywood ‘undead’ theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi 865712
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi
I like to dress up as the 'Joker' from the film Batman for Halloween: Mehul Vyas 865710
I like to dress up as the ‘Joker’ from the film Batman for Halloween: Mehul Vyas
Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential 865670
Review of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential
Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of countless individuals: Neel Samarthh 865657
Halloween holds a special place in the hearts of countless individuals: Neel Samarthh
Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence: Mohammedsaud Mansuri 865665
Style for me is finding a comfort zone with confidence: Mohammedsaud Mansuri

Latest Stories

Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here 865801
Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom 865799
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal 865761
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha 865735
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun's deteriorating health 865727
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun’s deteriorating health
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous 865723
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous
Read Latest News