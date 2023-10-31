My dream date will have candles, food, good humour with lots of love: Kiran Rathore

Actress Kiran Rathore who came to fame with Tamil and Bollywood films like Yaadein, Gemini, Villain, Parasuram, Anbe Sivam Thimiru, Parasuram, Arasu, Winner etc, has a vivid and clear understanding of love and marriage. Kiran who is seen in the Tamil film Leo, talks about her thoughts on her dream date, love and marriage. She was explicitly appreciated for her screen presence opposite Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam.

Here you go.

How should your dream date look like?

Candles, food, good humour and lots of love.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Notebook and Maine Pyaar Kiya

What is your dream date destination?

Lanes of Greece, Santorini.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

What’s your number?, this is a catchy patao line and I like it.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Aamir Khan is one actor I would love to go on a date with.

What does love mean to you?

Love is unconditional, there are no ifs and buts when in love.

Significance of marriage according to you:

I have not thought of marriage ever. It is an institution by itself which involves devotion, compromises and acceptance; it’s not easy. But it is lovely when it happens with the right person.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They seem perfect, they laugh at each other too which strengthens their bond.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both along with a sense of humour toò.