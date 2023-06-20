ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame

Seerat Kapoor who plays the role of Chini in Star Plus' Imlie, talks about her thoughts on love and relationship. Check them here to know her ideas of a dream date destination.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jun,2023 11:45:57
Seerat Kapoor the talented actress who is presently seen in the role of Chini in Star Plus’ Imlie is a romantic by heart. However, she will want a man with brains when her time comes to choose her Mr Perfect.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat Kapoor talks about her thoughts on love and relationship, her idea of a dream date etc.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date will be in pleasant weather, a park and a picnic basket with my loved one and hours and hours to talk.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Kal Ho Naa Ho as it has all the elements of entertainment along with romance.

What is your dream date destination?

Paris

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Please keep talking, I wanna keep listening.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with? 

Shah Rukh Khan

What does love mean to you? 

Love gives me a reason to live.

Significance of marriage according to you: 

Sharing life, which means sharing happiness, sadness, responsibilities, success, failure and families.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)? 

Don’t know anyone personally but I Adore Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Definitely brain as I am not a very patient person to tolerate stupidity.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav goes through an emotional breakdown
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa teaches Samar and Dimple the basic rule of a joint family
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s show for Atrangi
Exclusive: Palak Jain to enter Colors TV’s Junooniyatt
Exclusive: Rasika Dugal in next SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer teaser out, fans can’t keep calm
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer saves Shaurya’s life
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha
Star Bharat’s Show ‘Ajooni’ Fame Shoaib Ibrahim Spills Beans About Celebrating His Birthday
News18 India Open Mic Chhattisgarh conclave concludes on a high note
Revisiting Sujoy Ghosh’s Jhankar Beats As It Turns 20
