Paris will be my dream date destination: Seerat Kapoor of Imlie fame

Seerat Kapoor the talented actress who is presently seen in the role of Chini in Star Plus’ Imlie is a romantic by heart. However, she will want a man with brains when her time comes to choose her Mr Perfect.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat Kapoor talks about her thoughts on love and relationship, her idea of a dream date etc.

Check here.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date will be in pleasant weather, a park and a picnic basket with my loved one and hours and hours to talk.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Kal Ho Naa Ho as it has all the elements of entertainment along with romance.

What is your dream date destination?

Paris

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Please keep talking, I wanna keep listening.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

Shah Rukh Khan

What does love mean to you?

Love gives me a reason to live.

Significance of marriage according to you:

Sharing life, which means sharing happiness, sadness, responsibilities, success, failure and families.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Don’t know anyone personally but I Adore Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Definitely brain as I am not a very patient person to tolerate stupidity.

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles

I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada