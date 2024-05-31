Rahul-Disha And Rubina-Abhinav: Television Couples Share Quality Time Together, See Pics!

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, two of the most beloved couples in the television industry, are often seen enjoying quality time together. Their shared moments, filled with off-screen chemistry and bonding, never fail to captivate their fans and followers. Here’s a glimpse of their latest appearance:

Rahul-Disha And Rubina-Abhinav’s Couple Moments Together-

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar

Rahul and Disha shared a picture series of themselves in cute couple moments. They are seen enjoying ice cream as they kiss an ice cream cone, creating cute moments. They are also seen having fun together at the function. In the third picture, Rahul kisses Disha on her cheek, and the actresses take a selfie. In the fourth picture, they are seen spending time together on the ferry. Lastly, he shared a selfie picture of himself with Disha with a cute smile.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress appeared in a stunning light blue embroidered full-sleeved kurta and matching flared pants from The Chikan Label. She rounded off her look with a side-parted braided bun hairstyle and paired her outfit with a black bindi and silver jhumka.

On the other hand, Abhinav looked stunning in a light blue collar, rolled-up sleeves, and a plain shirt paired with beige pants. He fashioned her hair in a combed hairstyle and paired his look with a cap. They both are seen holding Edha and Jeeva. She opted for a sweet picture while gazing at the camera with a sweet smile.

