A look into Parineeti Chopra's 'entrepreneurship' journey as she announces next venture

Parineeti Chopra recently turned entrepreneur by investing in Clensta. And now she begins another journey with Trityaa Jewellery. Check out more below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Sep,2023 09:30:15
Parineeti Chopra is a well-known actress in the tinsel town. Earlier this year, the actress turned entrepreneur with her strategic investment in Clensta, a health and personal care brand providing an affordable and innovative range of products. And today, the actress announced her next venture on her entrepreneurship journey.

Parineeti Chopra’s Announces Next Venture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a black sparkling lehenga set with the elegant green and white diamond-embellished neckpiece. While with her caption, the actress announced her next venture with Trityaa Jewellery.

Further, she expressed that, for many years, she wished to become an entrepreneur, and this year, she is fulfilling her dreams as she marks her second venture as an entrepreneur.

Parineeti also expressed how she found interest in investing in accessories. She says, “From the very first time I saw the designs they had to offer, I knew I wanted to be much more than a brand ambassador. And I’m so so happy to be on this journey with #Tritiyaa as an investor and partner. After months of hard work and planning, @kanthi_dutt and I have curated some of the best pieces for you. ✨.”

Also adds that this venture isn’t just about jewellery but about bringing crafts that directly comes from our heart.

So, are your guys excited about Parineeti’s new venture? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

