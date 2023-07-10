Parineeti Chopra Becomes Entrepreneur With Her Investment In Clensta, Know Details

Parineeti Chopra is a renowned name in the entertainment business. She is known for her fashion and social media presence. The diva recently buzzed in headlines for her grand engagement ceremony in Delhi attended by close ones. While this time, the actress took a new step as she became an entrepreneur with her investment in Clensta.

The actress becomes an entrepreneur by acquiring a minority stake in the skincare brand Clensta. The health and personal care brand is an affordable and innovative range of sustainable products for people. The brand aims to provide consumers with clean, effective, and sustainable products that help maintain the well-being of their skin and minimizes their carbon footprint.

While Parineeti Chopra expressed her new venture and said to ETimes, “I am thrilled to announce a personal investment I’ve made in Clensta I’m very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionising the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable.”

Also said, “I discovered Clensta on the internet with the Eggstreme shampoo and day conditioner, which I used and found to be amazing. On further research, I was oans.sbi amazed to see everything that they to offer and was keen to be a part of their evolution. This association gives me a great opportunity to help build a brand that will stay relevant for years to come because of its focus on product and its unique ethos to create ethically and consciously. I feel very strongly about treating our planet responsibly and am delighted that Clensta’s range of products fulfil the promise of providing consumers a better way.”

