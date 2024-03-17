Chill Vibes: Parineeti Chopra Enjoys London Winter In A Blue Jacket And Jeans, Watch!

Parineeti Chopra is a true travel enthusiast. The diva’s travel experiences reflect her passion for discovery, adventure, and cultural immersion. She has been spotted vacationing in picturesque locations such as beaches, mountains, and cities worldwide. These trips let her relax, recharge, and indulge in new experiences. Her love of travel and discovery pours through her social media posts, motivating her fans to embark on unique adventures. The actress posted a video of herself enjoying her winter vacation in a blue jacket and jeans. Please have a look at it.

Parineeti Chopra’s Winter Vacation Appearance-

The actress appeared in a dark blue jacket and light blue jeans. The outfit features a dark blue puffer, hood cap, full sleeves, two pockets featuring a jacket, and light blue jeans. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown matte lipstick. She paired her outfit with a grey winter cap and white shoes. In the video, she casually walks in the park and enjoys her winter weather. The actress gave the tune of her song’ O Piya’ to the post.

She captioned her post, “Miles to go before I sleep.”

