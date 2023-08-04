ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Travel

I always opt for a relaxed travel plan: Lokit Phulwani of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Lokit Phulwani the talented actor who is presently seen in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, talks about his travel secrets. Check them here at IWMBuzz.com about Lokit's travel ideas.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 11:12:36
I always opt for a relaxed travel plan: Lokit Phulwani of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame 840428

Actor Lokit Phulwani who plays the role of Haider in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is a travel freak to the core. He likes exploring new destinations and enjoying the adventure that gets tagged along with travelling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Lokit Phulwani talks about his travel secrets.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer travelling by plane as it’s faster and more comfortable.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel experience was to London and Scotland. I love the vibrant energy of London and the natural and historical beauty of Scotland.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I enjoy travelling solo, and finding company within myself.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I opt for a casual style during travel, as I prefer a relaxed travel plan.

Your top three travelling essentials:

My top three travelling essentials are comfortable shoes, local currency, and emergency medical supplies.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I prefer land destinations that offer action-oriented experiences.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Generally, I prefer solo travel, but I’m open to travelling with like-minded company.

Any memorable road trip experience:

One of my memorable road trip experiences was driving from Budapest to Prague. The scenic landscapes and rich culture left a lasting impression.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

During travel, I love immersing myself in street life, enjoying the energy and various activities happening around me.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

