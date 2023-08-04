I always opt for a relaxed travel plan: Lokit Phulwani of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Actor Lokit Phulwani who plays the role of Haider in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is a travel freak to the core. He likes exploring new destinations and enjoying the adventure that gets tagged along with travelling.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Lokit Phulwani talks about his travel secrets.
Check them here.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
I prefer travelling by plane as it’s faster and more comfortable.
Your most memorable travel was:
My most memorable travel experience was to London and Scotland. I love the vibrant energy of London and the natural and historical beauty of Scotland.
Your favorite travel buddy:
I enjoy travelling solo, and finding company within myself.
Styled up or Casual during travel:
I opt for a casual style during travel, as I prefer a relaxed travel plan.
Your top three travelling essentials:
My top three travelling essentials are comfortable shoes, local currency, and emergency medical supplies.
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
I prefer land destinations that offer action-oriented experiences.
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
Generally, I prefer solo travel, but I’m open to travelling with like-minded company.
Any memorable road trip experience:
One of my memorable road trip experiences was driving from Budapest to Prague. The scenic landscapes and rich culture left a lasting impression.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
During travel, I love immersing myself in street life, enjoying the energy and various activities happening around me.