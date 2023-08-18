ADVERTISEMENT
My most memorable travel was when I went to Gujarat on my bullet bike: Nazre Inayat

Nazre Inayat the talented actress who is presently seen in Dangal's Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, talks about her travel secrets. Read them here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Aug,2023 12:47:13
Actress Nazre Inayat who is presently seen in Dangal’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, is a travel lover. She enjoys when it comes to exploring newer destinations and loves the entire process of planning her travel trips.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nazre talks about her travel secrets and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat:

I prefer travelling by plane as it is fast and convenient.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was when I went to Gujarat on my bullet bike and the most interesting part was where the haunted building in which I was staying. I actually felt some sort of energy in that place. That was the most memorable part of my journey.

The vacation spot you long to go:

Santorini, Greece. The white-washed buildings and blue waters look breathtaking.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My favorite travel buddy is myself. Because I want to explore a lot of places by myself.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I prefer casual attire during travel as it is comfortable and practical.

Your top three traveling essentials:

My top three travelling essentials are my passport, phone charger, and a good book.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I love both hills and beaches, but if I had to choose, I would choose hills for their scenic beauty and peacefulness.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I enjoy both solo travel and travelling with someone else. Solo travel allows me to have more freedom and introspection while traveling with someone else provides companionship and shared experiences.

Any road trip experience:

I had a great road trip experience when I drove along the Pacific Coast Highway in California. The views of the ocean and cliffs were stunning.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

My favorite habit during travel is eating. I love trying new foods and experiencing different cuisines.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

