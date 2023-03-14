Sara Ali Khan is among the most well-known and attractive actors in the Hindi film business. The diva has been killing it since making her debut in 2018, and considering her talent as a performer; it stands to reason that she would continue to kill it as she advances. Followers of Sara Ali Khan’s social media accounts can’t get enough of her natural beauty and charm when she posts gorgeous images or videos. Given the love and admiration Sara Ali Khan continually receives, it’s not surprising.

Because of her distinctive style, which combines ease, elegance, and contemporary trends, Sara is a fashion icon in the Indian film business. Online admirers of Sara Ali Khan can’t stop drooling over the alluring and irresistible images and videos of her that she regularly uploads to her Instagram account. We love how she charms everyone with her wonderful emotions and looks.

Sara Ali Khan’s fashion sense combines traditional Indian and current Western designs, and she is not afraid to experiment with new appearances and costumes. She frequently plays with numerous styles and approaches, and here are some of her most notable fashion statements. She recently shared a photo series of herself dressed in black and white printed outfits; have a look

Sara Ali Khan’s Coat Outfit

We can’t stop gushing over how stunning the actress’s attire is. For this outfit, she went for a black and white combination. Sara was dressed in a plain black top and white pants. But it isn’t all. The actress completed the ensemble with a black-and-white printed trench coat. The appearance is enhanced with baggy sleeves and black accent pockets. She exclusively wears black sunglasses as accessories. Sara used light-toned makeup and kept her hair free to balance off the dashing image. The black manicure completed the look.

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Work

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s unnamed film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also play independence warrior Usha Mehta in the Amazon Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s black and white outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.