Sriti Jha’s Italian Escape: Highlights From Her Adventurous Summer Trip

Sriti Jha needs no introduction. She is the ruling queen of millions of hearts with her on-screen performance and became a household name and everyone’s favorite with her stint in Kumkum Bhagya. However, she has also impressed fans with her fashion, poetry, shayari, and off-screen fun-filled vibe. The key point of her personality is that she is an explorer who loves to travel the world, witness nature and beauty, and embark on thrilling journeys. Recently, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress jetted to Italy for her summer vacation, and now she recalls the memories, sharing a fun-filled glimpse in a reel video.

Sriti Jha’s Summer Time Italy Vacation

View Instagram Post 1: Sriti Jha's Italian Escape: Highlights From Her Adventurous Summer Trip

It seems Monday feels quite nostalgic as Sriti takes a look back at her recent Italy vacations. The diva posted a reel video sharing the insights from her fun time in the town. The video starts with a ride showcasing the beauty of the town, from huge mountains and beautiful beaches to moody blue skies. The actress also shared a glimpse of her staycation in a cozy and comfy setting. Sriti didn’t miss the breathtaking sea ride with a glass of drink under the golden hour glow. Every moment on her vacation was sight-to-behold. With Sriti’s expressions, we can guess how much she had.

Sharing the video, Sriti captioned it, “Positiano-2.” Apart from winning hearts with her poetry and Shayari online, the actress made her comeback on television with her best friend Arjit Taneja in Zee TV’s ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The duo earlier worked as co-stars in Kumkum Bhagya.