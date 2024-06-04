Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Enjoy Her Summer Getaway With Her Girl Gang In Italy

Sara Ali Khan is known for her chic and effortless travel style, always looking stylish and comfortable during her adventures worldwide. Whether she’s jet-setting to exotic locations or exploring new destinations, Sara’s travel outfits always reflect her vibrant personality and love for adventure. The actress recently embarked on a summer getaway to Italy with her girl gang, setting major vacation goals for all her followers. Let’s take a glimpse into Sara’s fabulous Italian escapade:

Sara Ali Khan’s Italy Vacation With Girl Gang In Italy-

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara opts for casual yet trendy outfits for her travel appearances. The actress posted a collage picture; in the first picture, the actress appeared in a funky printed Italy vibrant, oversized t-shirt. She rounded off her look in a middle-parted braided hairstyle, minimal makeup with red matte lips, and accessories to her outfit with brown sunglasses. She posed in a quirky pout face and took a selfie.

In the second picture, she shared a candid picture of herself on a balcony with a beautiful night sea view and posed candidly. In the third picture, she enjoys her pool with her friends and lastly, she took two photos of herself with her girl gang in a casual look and a second look in western look for a party. She tagged Italy’s location in her Instagram story.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.