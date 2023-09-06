Movies | Celebrities

10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS moments with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress, took a trip down memory lane as she shared heartfelt glimpses from her film "Shuddh Desi Romance," celebrating a remarkable decade since its release

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Sep,2023 18:00:35
Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress, took a trip down memory lane as she shared heartfelt glimpses from her film “Shuddh Desi Romance,” celebrating a remarkable decade since its release. In an emotional tribute to the film that holds a special place in her heart, she shared a video montage filled with cherished moments, reminding us all that time indeed has wings.

The movie, “Shuddh Desi Romance,” was not just a film; it was a journey filled with laughter, the rush of hectic shoots, and, most importantly, heartwarming memories that have stood the test of time. Parineeti’s words echo the sentiment that often, it’s the behind-the-scenes moments and camaraderie with co-stars that make a film unforgettable.

In her message, Parineeti fondly remembered the legendary actors who shared the screen with her. Rishi Kapoor, who graced the film with his immense talent, left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with. His absence is deeply felt, and the industry continues to mourn the loss of a true icon.

However, Parineeti’s tribute carried an even heavier emotional weight, as she mentioned her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. With a touch of nostalgia and sadness, she expressed just how much she misses him, underlining his special place in her heart as one of her favorite co-stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in 2020 was a shockwave felt not only in the film industry but across the nation. His exceptional talent, infectious energy, and warm camaraderie with his fellow actors left an irreplaceable void. Parineeti’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder of the deep bond shared by actors during the making of a film, a bond that transcends the screen.

As the world marked a decade of “Shuddh Desi Romance,” Parineeti’s message is a poignant tribute to the film’s enduring legacy and the cherished memories it holds. It also reminds us to honour and remember the remarkable talents who are no longer with us, like Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, whose contributions to cinema will forever remain in our hearts.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

