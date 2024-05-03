36th Birthday Bash: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Special Dinner With RCB Captain Faf Duplessis & Glenn Maxwell

The heartthrob Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th Birthday with her husband Virat Kohli on an exclusive, secret date in Bengaluru. After enjoying their romantic date, the couple hosted a private, low-key birthday bash with their close friends including RCB Captain and others. The inside photos from this exclusive event are now going viral on the internet.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a photo shared by RCB Captain Faf Duplessis. In the heartwarming birthday photo, Anushka can be seen sitting beside Virat who lovingly hugged her. On the other hand, Captain Faf Duplessis, co-player Glenn Maxwell, and others were seen beaming with joy for the photo. The visuals of the dinner date were simply delightful with the lush green plants, pastel dining setup, and fresh flowers, creating a perfect mood for a celebratory dinner.

Sharing this photo, Faf wrote, “Great night spend with good people (with a heart, gift box, and human emojis).” Re-sharing the story, Anushka dropped a purple heart, expressing her love.

In the other photo, Anushka and Virat can be seen posing with smiles together with their gang. For the dinner date, Anushka looked gorgeous in a lavender silk shirt with blue denim, while Virat chose an all-black casual outfit.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. The couple has two children—a daughter, Vaamika, and a son, Akaay. On the work front, the actress is all set to make a big comeback with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress.