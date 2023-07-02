ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 13:57:05
A glimpse into Ileana D’Cruz and her ‘mystery’ beau’s world, see pic

Ileana D’Cruz, the popular actress, has shared exciting news with her fans as she embarks on her journey to motherhood. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, has been keeping her followers updated on social media about her pregnancy experiences. While the identity of the father remains a mystery, Ileana has chosen to keep the details of her relationship private for now. Recently, she took a babymoon with her undisclosed partner, and she has now her fans joyous by sharing a new picture of him.

Ileana D’Cruz drops pictures of her mystery beau again

However, in line with her previous posts, Ileana has concealed his face in the image. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a heartwarming black-and-white photo of her boyfriend showering affection on her pet dog. The tender moment captured him planting a gentle kiss on the dog’s head, showcasing their love and bond.

Have a look at the picture-

A glimpse into Ileana D’Cruz and her ‘mystery’ beau’s world, see pic 822871

A glimpse into Ileana D’Cruz and her ‘mystery’ beau’s world, see pic 822872

Speculation has been swirling around Ileana D’Cruz’s relationship status, with reports suggesting that she is romantically involved with Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of actress Katrina Kaif. Fueling the rumors, Ileana, Sebastian, Katrina, Vicky, and other friends were spotted enjoying a trip to the beautiful Maldives. Despite the circulating buzz, Ileana has remained tight-lipped about her personal life and has not made any official statements regarding her relationship status. Fans eagerly await further updates and confirmation from the talented actress herself, as curiosity continues to mount.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

