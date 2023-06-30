“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time

Ileana D’Cruz, the popular actress, recently opened up about the overwhelming emotions she felt upon hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. In a heartfelt post shared on her social media, Ileana described the experience as one of the most beautiful moments she has ever encountered. Overwhelmed with tears, happiness, relief, and joy, she couldn’t find the right words to fully express her emotions.

The actress, known for her active presence on social media, has been sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans. This particular revelation about hearing her baby’s heartbeat showcases the deep connection and immense love she already feels for the tiny seed growing within her. It’s evident that Ileana is cherishing every step of her pregnancy journey and is eager to share these precious moments with her devoted followers.

Ileana’s heartfelt expression of her emotions resonates with many expecting mothers who have experienced the profound joy and excitement that comes with hearing their baby’s heartbeat. As she continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly await more glimpses into Ileana’s journey towards motherhood, celebrating alongside her as she prepares to welcome her little one into the world.

She wrote to the fan asking her how she felt when she first heard her baby’s heartbeat, she said, “One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon.” As quoted by ETV Bharat