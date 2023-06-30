ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time

Ileana D'Cruz, the popular actress, recently opened up about the overwhelming emotions she felt upon hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time. In a heartfelt post shared on her social media, Ileana described the experience as one of the most beautiful moments she has ever encountered. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 00:35:54
“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time

Ileana D’Cruz, the popular actress, recently opened up about the overwhelming emotions she felt upon hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. In a heartfelt post shared on her social media, Ileana described the experience as one of the most beautiful moments she has ever encountered. Overwhelmed with tears, happiness, relief, and joy, she couldn’t find the right words to fully express her emotions.

The actress, known for her active presence on social media, has been sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans. This particular revelation about hearing her baby’s heartbeat showcases the deep connection and immense love she already feels for the tiny seed growing within her. It’s evident that Ileana is cherishing every step of her pregnancy journey and is eager to share these precious moments with her devoted followers.

“A massive surge of love,” Ileana D’Cruz on listening to baby’s heartbeat for the first time 821584

Ileana’s heartfelt expression of her emotions resonates with many expecting mothers who have experienced the profound joy and excitement that comes with hearing their baby’s heartbeat. As she continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, fans eagerly await more glimpses into Ileana’s journey towards motherhood, celebrating alongside her as she prepares to welcome her little one into the world.

She wrote to the fan asking her how she felt when she first heard her baby’s heartbeat, she said, “One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full grown baby soon.” As quoted by ETV Bharat

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her no-makeup pregnancy glow
Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings
Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her pregnancy journey and her weird cravings
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz’s secret craving moment is out
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz bakes mandatory Father’s Day special, “strawberry rhubarb pie”, for the “father-to-be”
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘mental health’ and ‘anxiety’, read
Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics
Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the poolside bliss in yellow bikini, see pics
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
Hansika Motwani’s favourite travel destination is a ‘global favourite’
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
“The outfit makes her look like 30,” Anushka Sen gets trolled for her fashion choices
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Glamourous In Antique Gold Trail Gown By Manish Malhotra
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan Shines In This Beautiful Love Story
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan Shines In This Beautiful Love Story
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years
Ace Storyteller Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic -Sanju, completes five years
Ananya Panday Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie, See Pics
Ananya Panday Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie, See Pics
Read Latest News