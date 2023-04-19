Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Many years back, Ileana D’Cruz started working in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. She’s rated incredibly highly by people all over the country and well, we love her for all the good reasons. Be it doing good quality movies in the South regional entertainment industry or doing good quality work in movies in B-Town, Ileana has truly managed to achieve it all in her career and how.

Ileana D’Cruz’s old video of Mother’s day goes viral:

Earlier, yesterday, Ileana D’Cruz had taken to her social media handle to announce that she’s expecting a baby. The entire world of social media became extremely happy and couldn’t keep calm for real. Well, soon after the big announcement ladies and gentlemen, an old video of Ileana D’Cruz where she’s seen dedicating and telling good stuff about her own mother on the occasion of Mothers’ Day is going viral all over the internet. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks right away –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant, in the true sense of the term, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com