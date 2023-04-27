ADVERTISEMENT
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 17:00:30
The skilful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived for a media event on Tuesday for her upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan part 2. Aishwarya is a big fan of ethnic outfits, and the movie is cultural and traditional. So the actress appeared with a regal look, and her regality made one go awestruck. Read more to know about her stunning appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Regality

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the below pictures, donned an Indian ethnic attire. The ivory-coloured sequins embellished anarkali with matching pyjamas, and the dupatta looked stunning. Her open straight hairstyle, bold eye makeup, statement diamond necklace, and earrings rounded off her regality.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801888

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801889

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801890

The actress posed with a worried expression creating a dramatic look. Throughout her pictures, one couldn’t take eyes off her glam. She captioned her photos with a pink heart with stars emoji.

Regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s gorgeousness, hubby Abhishek Bachchan felt love and commented on a red heart emoji. An actress named Saee Barve wrote, “Just can’t take my eyes off 😍❤️.” While singer Harshdeep Kaur called her “Ethereal ❤️.” Biggies in clothing and design, like Manish Malhotra and Falguni Shane Peacock, also shared their opinion with heart emojis in the comments.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801908

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801909

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801910

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801913

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Regality In Ivory Anarkali Dress, Abhishek Bachchan Loves It 801914

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Next

After the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, and others are all set for Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed. Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was a blockbuster.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

