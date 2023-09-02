Akshara Singh Reunites With Bigg Boss Buddies Pratik Sehajpal And Akasa. See Pic

The stunning Akshara Singh is a queen of hearts in the Bhojpuri entertainment world. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. She made many friends, among which Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal is one. After over a year, she reunited with Pratik and Akasa, contestants in Bigg Boss season 15.

Akshara Singh Reunites With Her Old Love Pratik Sehajpal And His Friend Akasa

The Bhojpuri beauty often expressed her fondness towards Pratik inside the show. Also, fans loved their chemistry and coined them as Prakshara. And now, finally, she meets her old love from the Bigg Boss house. Akshara Singh shared a candid snap with Pratik and Akasa.

In the shared picture, Akshara can be seen posing, making quirky faces with the Bigg Boss besties. They looked cute with gorgeous faces. There were many controversies about but their adorable friendship won over everything. Pratik has won many hearts.

Pratik shared a great bond with Akshara Singh in the Bigg Boss OTT 1. In contrast, he met Akasa Singh inside Bigg Boss 15. The duo formed a true bond with each other, and since then, the duo are often seen together.

Do you like Akshara Singh’s bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.