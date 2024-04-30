“Staying grounded amidst increasing attention involves maintaining the same humble attitude from the start,” – Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal has embarked on an impressive journey from reality shows to the OTT platform. With notable appearances in Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Naagin, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aakhri Sach, and Jio Cinema’s Jab Mila Tu, alongside numerous hit music videos, Pratik has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Recently, Pratik shared some tips he uses to stay grounded amidst the increasing attention and recognition.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Pratik talked about how he manages to maintain a healthy balance between his rising fame, commitment to fitness, and his personal growth, “Achieving a healthy balance between my personal growth and fitness has been crucial for my rising fame and career. I ensure taking proper care of my fitness and personal growth has been essential in reaching where I am today.”

Pratik shares some tips and strategies that he uses to stay grounded amidst the increasing attention and recognition, saying, “Staying grounded amidst increasing attention and recognition involves maintaining the same humble attitude from the start. It’s important to remain humble and grounded, respecting everyone along the way.”

Discussing the role that fitness plays in his overall well-being and how he ensures it remains a priority, says, “Fitness plays a significant role in my overall well-being. Being a high-energy individual, I need to release that energy through workouts and sports to stay mentally strong and physically fit.”

When it comes to the workfront, Pratik was last seen in the music video, Beraham Ghadiyan alongside Pentali Sen.