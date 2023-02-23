Akshay Kumar is a bonafide sensation and a superstar in the country in the true sense of the term. The man started actively working in the Hindi entertainment industry since the beginning of the 90s decade and well, given the kind of success quotient that he’s had in his career, we can certainly say that he will always be remembered as one of the finest and most entertaining in the business. The thing with Akshay Kumar is that be it comedy, romance, action or anything, he’s truly aced the entertainment quotient in every genre and well, we love it for real. Right now, all fans and admirers of Akshay Kumar are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film ‘Selfiee’. Not just that, even the update that he’s doing Hera Pheri 3 alongside Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal has made all fans immensely happy.

While work on Hera Pheri 3 is set to happen at a later time, right now, Akshay Kumar is happily and in an ecstatic way promoting his next movie ‘Selfiee’. Well, when the title of the movie is ‘selfie’, what truly a better way indeed to promote the same other than clicking selfies on stage with fans? But hey, there’s a catch. This time, Akshay Kumar set a new record in Guiness Book Of World Records for being the person who’s managed to click most selfies in a span of just 3 minutes. Well, do you all wish to check out the video yourself? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful in the true and genuine sense of the term, right folks? Wonderful and sensational it is indeed, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com