All candid! Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gets goofy with the ‘darling’ of her life

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is eagerly anticipating motherhood, delighted her fans by sharing a candid picture on her Instagram stories. In the photo, Ileana can be seen striking a playful pose alongside her friend, affectionately referred to as ‘Divsiee’. The casual and cozy moment captured the genuine bond between the two as they showcased their goofy sides. With radiant smiles and carefree expressions, Ileana and her friend exuded warmth and joy in the snapshot.

Ileana D’Cruz drops candid picture with her friend

Taking the opportunity to celebrate her friend’s birthday, Ileana expressed her heartfelt wishes in the caption accompanying the picture. She wrote, “Happy birthday my darling divsiee, miss you loads but sending you double the love.” It was a touching gesture that showcased Ileana’s thoughtfulness and the deep connection she shares with her friend. Despite the physical distance between them, Ileana made sure to convey her love and make her friend feel special on this significant day.

The candid picture and heartfelt birthday message from Ileana gave fans a glimpse into her personal life and the strong bonds she values. Have a look below-

Ileana announced pregnancy in April

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of a baby romper, back in 18th April. The actress since then has been sharing adoring updates on her social media handle, dropping insights from her pregnancy journey. She has also dropped pictures of her ‘mystery’ beau on her social media handle, however, didn’t reveal his face.