Amid Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy buzz, here’s to when she embraced ‘motherhood’ for the first time

We got our hands on Ileana’s throwback post, where we can see her all in cuddle mood with a little baby, mentioning in a hashtag ‘godmama’

Ileana D’Cruz’s love for children has always been evident through her social media. And now that she has announced her pregnancy, we got our hands on her very old post back from 2019, when she asserted herself as the ‘godmama’ (Godmother) with a picture. Check out below-

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback post

In the picture, we can see her all cuddly with a little baby on her lap. The actress can be seen pouring love on to the child. Sharing the adorable picture in black and white, Ileana wrote, “When he was so tiny ♥️ #pudding #godmama”

Here take a look-

Who is a godmother?

A godmother is a female who is chosen to be a spiritual mentor or sponsor for someone during a Christian baptism or confirmation ceremony. The role of a godmother is to guide and support the spiritual development of the person being baptized or confirmed. In some cultures, a godmother may also have a symbolic role in the child’s life, serving as a mentor, advisor, or surrogate parent. The term “godmother” can also be used informally to refer to a woman who acts as a mentor or role model for someone, even if there is no religious affiliation involved.

Ileana D’Cruz Pregnancy Buzz

The actress made headlines after she shared two pictures on her Instagram, hinting at her pregnancy. The post stirred a lot of debates amongst the netizens, getting Ileana a lot of mixed reactions. Earlier, she also shared pictures on her Instagram stories, sharing glimpses of the yum black forest cake that she got from her sister. She called it her ‘preggy perks’