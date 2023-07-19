ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Varma excited about his big-screen debut with Veer Murarbji

Amit Varma who is also seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya, is excited about his upcoming role in the Marathi and Hindi film Veer Murarbji. Read to know details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 16:25:09
Actor Amit Varma who is best known in Hindi TV for his roles in shows Khichdi, Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, Baa Bahoo aur Baby, Saas Bina Sasural etc, is happy and elated about his debut on the big screen. He is presently shooting for the bilingual film Veer Murarbji, which is being made in Hindi and Marathi. The film is produced by Bhausaheb Arekar and directed by Anirudh Arekar.

Says Amit, “Yes, all I can tell about the role in Veer Murarbji is that I will be playing a Mughal. I play an antagonist in the film. The role that I play is very similar to Ranveer Singh’s in Padmaavat. This is a bilingual film which is being shot in Hindi and Marathi. I am very much excited about this role.”

The actor who was initially known as the chocolate boy of Hindi TV, is looking for challenging and unique roles that will move him out of his comfort zone. As for TV, he is seen in Hats Off Productions’ Wagle Ki Duniya on and off. “I am looking at web and films right now, but I keep coming for my cameo role in Wagle Ki Duniya. I play the very interesting role of Nick there.”

Getting back to his film, Amit states, “I cannot talk about the film right now. But I can tell you that it is being made in a big way, and it will be a great watch.”

Best of luck, Amit!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

