Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis open new band "Fresh Lime Soda", see plot twist

Check out how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen having a blast with Faf Du Plessis

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for quite a long time and well, ever since the time they came together for an advertisement shoot in 2013, they got to know each other even better and how. Both of them have never shied away from showing their love and emotion to each other in public and that’s what we genuinely admire the most about them. Whenever they have dealt with testing times as a couple, they have always made the most of it and how.

Check out how Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen having a lot of fun with Faf Du Plessis:

Right now, Virat Kohli is seen having a blast with his Royal Challengers Bangalore team and guess what? After AB de Villiers, he bonds the best with Faf Du Plessis. Well, that’s exactly why, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen having a blast with Faf Du Plessis and guess what? They seem to have a blast with Faf and Anushka Sharma. Well, seems like the three of them have also opened a new band it seems. “Fresh Lime Soda” it is ladies and gentlemen. See below folks –

Work Front:

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress which is the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com