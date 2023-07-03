Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London date is a dream to cherish

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, recently enjoyed a romantic date night in London. Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse of their outing. In the first photo, she teased the fans with a sneak peek of the table at The Clove Club restaurant, leaving them curious about the delectable treats awaiting them. Anushka then treated her followers with mouthwatering pictures of the dishes they savored during their meal, including a tempting dessert.

Anushka Sharma drops a slew of pictures

But the highlight of the evening was the adorable picture of Anushka and Virat inside a car. The couple, beaming with happiness, posed for a cozy snapshot. Anushka leaned towards Virat, resting her head next to his face, creating a picture-perfect moment. Anushka looked elegant in a white dress, while Virat sported a stylish black outfit. With the caption “Full enjway,” complete with a fork, knife, and plate emoji, Anushka expressed their joy and satisfaction from the delightful date night.

About The Clove Club

The restaurant offers a contemporary and stylish ambiance, complemented by impeccable service. The Clove Club’s menu showcases a fusion of British and European flavors, with a focus on using locally sourced ingredients to create dishes that are both visually stunning and delightfully flavorful. Whether it’s an intimate dinner or a special occasion, The Clove Club promises a memorable gastronomic journey for food enthusiasts seeking a unique and unforgettable dining experience.