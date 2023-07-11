Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli continue to win hearts with their adorable family moments. Recently, Anushka took to Instagram to share a delightful video showcasing their day out in London. The clip not only provided a glimpse into their casual outing but also featured their precious daughter, Vamika Kohli. Anushka’s Instagram post instantly grabbed attention, as fans eagerly embraced the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the power couple and their little bundle of joy.

The adorable video is winning the internet

Taking to Instagram, Anushka posted a video showcasing their casual outing in the city. The clip began with Anushka enjoying a cup of coffee while strolling along the streets and later capturing the fun moments inside the London metro. Dressed in a stylish white T-shirt, denim jacket, and pants, she added a touch of funkiness with trendy sunglasses and a spacious bag. In the following scene, Anushka and Virat were seen crossing the road, with their backs facing the camera. Virat, sporting a T-shirt, black jacket, beige pants, and a cap, skillfully maneuvered a baby stroller while carrying a backpack. As Anushka affectionately placed her hand on his shoulder, Virat flashed a peace sign, exuding a sense of contentment. The heartwarming video left fans excited about this glimpse into the couple’s cherished family moments.

Have a look-

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Major missing – London city & coffee walks 🫶🏼 PS- that coffee lasted me a while”