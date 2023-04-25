Awww! Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Close In A Viral Video

Check out the sweetest way Abhishek Bachchan hugs Aishwarya Rai in a viral video

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. The duo looks excellent together, and time and again, their pictures on the internet float. On 21st April, the duo celebrated their Marriage Anniversary. It has been 16 years of togetherness for the two since 2007. And today, an old video of the couple from Pro Kabbadi is going viral. Let’s check out.

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Moments Together

In the viral video shared on the account name @realbollywoodhungama Abhishek Bachchan pulls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hugs her. The actor was excited as his team Pink Panther won the Pro Kabbadi League, and he couldn’t resist but just rushed to embrace his love of life, Aishwarya.

The caption said, “This is the most romantic thing we have seen today! 😍

The moment when Abhishek Bachchan’s team Pink Panther won Pro Kabbadi League.” Reacting to the way he hugged, netizens shared their opinion.

A user said, “Koi positive cheej log bol nahi sakte. He wanted to hug aish first bt she was distracted, so he pulled her. It’s as simple as that. They have been married for 15 years with a daughter ab to Salman ko bich me Lana band kar do. They are so happy as a family, and it’s their happy family moment, and people want to troll them for this as well. Sometimes social media is so toxic, which is unbelievable.”

The other said, “Ab husband wife ko hug kre to wo most beautiful thing ho gyi… 😂.”

“😂😂😂😂😂 khinch k …are bhai tmri hi h wo😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote the third.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.