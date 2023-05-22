ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals'

Parineeti reflected on the journey of their romance, which began over breakfast and ultimately culminated in a "dream" engagement. The candid pictures and her heartfelt note showcased the deep connection and love between the couple

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 May,2023 21:45:55
Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals'

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to open up about finding her soulmate in AAP leader Raghav Chadha. In a heartfelt post, she shared intimate pictures from their engagement, which took place earlier this month.

Parineeti reflected on the journey of their romance, which began over breakfast and ultimately culminated in a “dream” engagement. The candid pictures and her heartfelt note showcased the deep connection and love between the couple, leaving fans in awe of their beautiful relationship.

Parineeti Chopra continues to share pictures from her engagement

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809400

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809401

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809402

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809403

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809404

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809405

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809406

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809407

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809408

Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals' 809409

The series of photographs capture heartwarming moments with the soon-to-be bride’s family, featuring a standout image of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying a tilak to Raghav’s forehead. Another picture showcases Parineeti and Raghav accompanied by her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, while a third reveals an emotional Parineeti, tightly clinging to Raghav’s arm.

Sharing the adorable pictures, the actress wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined. 💕”

Here take a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha’s engagement, see pics
Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha’s engagement, see pics
Congratulations: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged
Congratulations: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebs And Their Airport Looks For This Week
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Thomas Drachkovitch Land In Delhi
Latest Stories
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi’s no makeup avatar is too glam
Congratulations: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ crosses 50 million views on YouTube
Congratulations: Khesari Lal Yadav starrer ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ crosses 50 million views on YouTube
TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love?
TMKOC: Is Raj Anadkat heartbroken and dejected in love?
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
Take the floral blazer cue from Darshan Raval, pictures inside
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Read Latest News