Better than even I had imagine: Parineeti Chopra's lovey-dovey snaps with husband Raghav Chadha is 'couple goals'

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to open up about finding her soulmate in AAP leader Raghav Chadha. In a heartfelt post, she shared intimate pictures from their engagement, which took place earlier this month.

Parineeti reflected on the journey of their romance, which began over breakfast and ultimately culminated in a “dream” engagement. The candid pictures and her heartfelt note showcased the deep connection and love between the couple, leaving fans in awe of their beautiful relationship.

Parineeti Chopra continues to share pictures from her engagement

The series of photographs capture heartwarming moments with the soon-to-be bride’s family, featuring a standout image of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying a tilak to Raghav’s forehead. Another picture showcases Parineeti and Raghav accompanied by her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, while a third reveals an emotional Parineeti, tightly clinging to Raghav’s arm.

Sharing the adorable pictures, the actress wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined. 💕”

