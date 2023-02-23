Vaani Kapoor is regarded as one of the most beautiful and intriguing actresses in Hindi films. We enjoyed ‘Shudh Desi Romance,’ in which Vaani Kapoor co-starred with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While the film did not attain the monetary success it deserved, Vaani Kapoor gained the respect and admiration she has always deserved.

Vaani Kapoor made her non-Yash Raj Productions debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the action film Bell Bottom. After that, she had a brief cameo as the male lead’s love interest in the film War. Her social media game has lately improved, and her posts are enjoyable to read. She has also won multiple honors and has been smashing it in the industry for an extended period.

Her stunning avatars and acting abilities have amazed everyone. However, the fact that she never fails to amaze her followers with her fashion sense, attire, and daring photoshoots speaks much. Vaani is also well-known for her beautiful looks. Vaani’s skin has that natural glow that we all want, whether on or off-screen.

Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor are two people who like spending time together whenever they can. Both divas have known one other for a long time and have been wonderful friends to each other. They have frequently been seen spending quality time together. Their friendship has evolved through time, and they now mutually appreciate one another. Have a look at the photo Vaani Kapoor just shared of herself with Raashii Khanna.

Vaani Kapoor And Raashii Khanna’s Picture Appearance

Raashii Khanna chose a dark green full-sleeved dress, while Vaani Kapoor wore a white sleeveless ruffled attire. Vaani Kapoor styled her hair in a messy ponytail with a center part. She kept her makeup basic, using black eyeliner and dark pink lipstick. Ear hoops and a golden bracelet complete her look. Raashii Khanna styled her hair in a simple middle-parted straight style. She applied brown eyeshadow and dark brown lipstick on her nude makeup. They pose close to one another and grin at the camera in the photo. Vaani Kapoor captioned her post, “Not so #farzi dost .”

Did you like seeing the two BFFs, Vaani Kapoor, and Raashii Khanna? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.