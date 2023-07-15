ADVERTISEMENT
Boss Lady! Nayanthara unveils her ‘Jawan’ look

Nayanthara, the south’s superstar has now unveiled her avatar for the movie Jawan, on her social media. Marking her boss lady moment once again like never before, the actress gave off nothing but high-end goals.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 03:30:24
Boss Lady! Nayanthara unveils her 'Jawan' look

The much-anticipated film, Jawan, has created a storm with its prevue release on July 10, amassing an impressive 50 million views on YouTube. Directed by a talented team, the movie features a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Additionally, the audience is in for a treat as Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. With its intriguing prevue captivating viewers, fans are eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of Jawan, scheduled for September 7. The film promises an exciting and memorable cinematic experience, leaving audiences eagerly counting down the days until they can witness this much-anticipated production on the big screen.

And now adding fuel to the fire, Nayanthara, the south’s superstar has now unveiled her avatar for the movie Jawan, on her social media. Marking her boss lady moment once again like never before, the actress gave off nothing but high-end goals. The actor can be seen in her all black spy avatar. The actress remains all in action with her heavy gun. The pulled back ponytail and black wayfarer shades keep the look a notch higher on the fashion grounds.

Check out below-

Boss Lady! Nayanthara unveils her 'Jawan' look

Reports have surfaced claiming that the film “Jawan” has allegedly amassed an astounding Rs 250 crore after selling its rights to T-series. The supposed success of the film “Pathaan” in South India has led to heightened expectations for “Jawan,” as trade experts predict even more impressive business. Directed by Atlee, who has previously helmed blockbuster films, the trade pundits believe that “Jawan” holds significant potential for various reasons. While the specific details and authenticity of these claims remain uncertain, if proven true, the film’s remarkable financial performance would undoubtedly mark a significant milestone in the industry.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

