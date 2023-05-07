ADVERTISEMENT
“Can’t see the haters”, Ileana D’cruz takes sassy dig

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback beach picture comes with a sassy dig at the haters, looks like quite relevant for the current situation that the actress’ been facing

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 May,2023 06:34:37
Ileana D’Cruz has been hitting headlines ever since she announced pregnancy. While the actress sets off to start a new journey in her life, the actress had to face backlash for the same. However, this throwback post from her Insta timeline looks to relevant for the current hullabaloo.

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback post

The pictures are from Maldives. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning look from the Maldives beach. The diva can be seen in a sheer red ruffled bikini. The actress flaunted her curves like a boss as she shared the picture on her social media.

Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “Can’t see the haters with my eyes closed 🙈”

Here take a look-

“Can’t see the haters”, Ileana D’cruz takes sassy dig 804742

Ileana D’Cruz’s Pregnancy controversy

It all began with Ileana D’Cruz sharing a post on her Instagram that of a baby romper, followed by a pendant that says ‘mama’. The actress announced her pregnancy on 18th April. However, the news made quite a buzz all around the internet, with the netizens pouring hate on the actress, calling her out for deciding to embark on the journey without getting married.

Ileana D’Cruz’s personal life

Ileana D’Cruz, the renowned Bollywood actress, has recently sparked rumours of a romantic liaison with Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of fellow actor Katrina Kaif. The speculation surrounding their alleged relationship gained further momentum when Ileana was spotted joining the celebrations for Katrina’s birthday in the scenic Maldives.

While the actress has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, her appearance at the event has given rise to much speculation among the media and fans alike. It has also fueled rumours that the couple may be romantically involved and may have been keeping their relationship under wraps.

Work Front

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in the crime drama “The Big Bull,” where she portrayed the role of a journalist. She is set to appear next in “Unfair & Lovely,” where she shares the screen with acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding her personal life, Ileana continues to impress audiences with her versatile acting skills and timeless beauty. Her fans eagerly await her next performance, hoping to witness yet another unforgettable portrayal from this talented actress.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

