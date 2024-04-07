Movies | Celebrities

Parineeti Chopra dropped new photos on her Instagram handle showcasing her timeless charm in a saree with a smokey twist.

The heartthrob Parineeti Chopra makes hearts flutter with her mesmerizing appearance in her latest photoshoot. The actress is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, blending timeless elegance with modern allure, creating masterpieces. In her recent photos, the diva showcases her charm in a saree with a smokey twist. So, let’s take a look below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Timeless Saree Elegance

Embracing ethnicity, Parineeti dons a simple yet attractive black and white sheer timeless saree. The six-yard saree has an attractive touch with the crafted red and black floral embroidery. The dual-color saree creates a mesmerizing vision, making the actress look nothing short of a fairytale princess. The actress pairs her look with a white high-neck blouse featuring Floral embroidery on the sleeves.

Parineeti continues to impress with her style, adding a smokey touch with bold black eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow, adding sophistication. The small stud earrings look beautiful. The open hairstyle, styled in soft waves, gives her hair more bounce, making her look mesmerizing.

Posing for the photos, Parineeti showcases her charm in striking moments. With the side, she flaunts her edgy jawline, making us fall for her beauty. Her ethnic beauty is magical, and we love her attitude throughout the snapshots. The mere smile on her face melts our hearts, and her beautiful eyes look mesmerizing.

Did you like Parineeti Chopra’s timeless elegance? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.