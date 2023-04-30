“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback picture with her friend is giving us goals, check out below

Amid Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy news, we just can’t help but go obsessed with her presence. And here’s what we found while strolling through her Instagram, where she again proved that she truly is a foodie at heart, especially when out with her close friends. Check out below- And how the ‘clean up’ is about ‘cleaning’ the yum platter she got on the table.

Ileana D’Cruz’s candid moment with her friend

The throwback picture looks stunning, as she poses candid with her friend. In the picture, we can see Ileana looking all gorgeous in her sheer deep plunging neckline black blazer suit. The actress teamed it with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. The diva completed the look with her filled-in eyebrows, luminous eyes and bold red lips.

Her friend looked stunning in his casuals, while he can be seen enjoying a drink after a wholesome meal. Sharing the adorable picture, Ileana wrote, “Verified

We clean up good 🤓”

Take a look-

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has recently revealed her first pregnancy to her fans in a heartwarming social media post. In the post shared on April 18th, the actress showcased two photos that conveyed her excitement about the news. The first picture featured a baby’s romper with a note “And so the adventure begins”, while the second displayed a “Mama” pendant.

Ileana’s announcement has received an overwhelming response from her admirers, who have flooded the comments section with love and support. Her decision to involve her fans in this personal journey has been highly appreciated and celebrated. Fans eagerly await further updates on her pregnancy, wishing her a happy and healthy journey ahead.