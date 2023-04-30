ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback picture with her friend is giving us goals, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 13:55:55
“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic

Amid Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy news, we just can’t help but go obsessed with her presence. And here’s what we found while strolling through her Instagram, where she again proved that she truly is a foodie at heart, especially when out with her close friends. Check out below- And how the ‘clean up’ is about ‘cleaning’ the yum platter she got on the table.

Ileana D’Cruz’s candid moment with her friend

The throwback picture looks stunning, as she poses candid with her friend. In the picture, we can see Ileana looking all gorgeous in her sheer deep plunging neckline black blazer suit. The actress teamed it with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. The diva completed the look with her filled-in eyebrows, luminous eyes and bold red lips.

Her friend looked stunning in his casuals, while he can be seen enjoying a drink after a wholesome meal. Sharing the adorable picture, Ileana wrote, “Verified
We clean up good 🤓”

Take a look-

“…Clean Up…”, Ileana D’Cruz gets cryptic 802804

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has recently revealed her first pregnancy to her fans in a heartwarming social media post. In the post shared on April 18th, the actress showcased two photos that conveyed her excitement about the news. The first picture featured a baby’s romper with a note “And so the adventure begins”, while the second displayed a “Mama” pendant.

Ileana’s announcement has received an overwhelming response from her admirers, who have flooded the comments section with love and support. Her decision to involve her fans in this personal journey has been highly appreciated and celebrated. Fans eagerly await further updates on her pregnancy, wishing her a happy and healthy journey ahead.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz tries playing football, see what happened next
'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz tries playing football, see what happened next
Amid Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy buzz, here’s to when she embraced ‘motherhood’ for the first time
Amid Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy buzz, here’s to when she embraced ‘motherhood’ for the first time
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Take the festive fashion code from Ileana D’Cruz
Ileana D’Cruz reveals the ‘secret way’ to her heart
Ileana D’Cruz reveals the ‘secret way’ to her heart
Ileana D'Cruz and her 'preggy perks'
Ileana D'Cruz and her 'preggy perks'
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her ‘preggy’ perks, check out
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her ‘preggy’ perks, check out
Latest Stories
"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict
"Men are egoistic," says Parineeti Chopra on her father being strict
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary, Remembering His Top 10 Films
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Sai Pallavi is the happiest when in Manali, see pictures
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch
Tara Sutaria’s obsession with biryani is so darn relatable
Tara Sutaria’s obsession with biryani is so darn relatable
Read Latest News