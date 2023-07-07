ADVERTISEMENT
Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite?

Sonalee Kulkarni is a Marathi star. She has styled herself in a unique avatar in her latest Instagram pictures. Check out what suits her the best in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jul,2023 21:00:25
Marathi mulgi Sonalee Kulkarni is gearing up for her upcoming film Date Bhet. Earlier, the release of the film’s trailer anticipated her fans. The actress is actively promoting her film. In contrast, the actress is engaging her fans with her new pictures. Let’s check out which avatar of the diva is your favorite.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Newest Look.

The stunning actress in her late Instagram pictures looked captivating in her new avatar. She wore a plain white top, a leather skirt, and a brown blazer. She looked classy and sassy in her new look. At the same time, the brown leather cap rounded her appearance.

In addition, the diva accessorized her classy look with a thin necklace, dewy makeup, matte lips, and an open hairstyle. She posed in front of the window so that the beauty of nature also gets captured with her stunning looks.

She dropped a color photo and a black-and-white photo. The actress in her asked which look of hers is your favorite. In the caption, she wrote, “Colourful or Black and white?
How do you like #Anaya ?.”

Sonalee Kulkarni’s upcoming film Date Bhet will release in theatres on 14th July. So are you excited about the new release?

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

