Colorful Or Black And White: Which Look Of Sonalee Kulkarni Is Your Favorite?

Marathi mulgi Sonalee Kulkarni is gearing up for her upcoming film Date Bhet. Earlier, the release of the film’s trailer anticipated her fans. The actress is actively promoting her film. In contrast, the actress is engaging her fans with her new pictures. Let’s check out which avatar of the diva is your favorite.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Newest Look.

The stunning actress in her late Instagram pictures looked captivating in her new avatar. She wore a plain white top, a leather skirt, and a brown blazer. She looked classy and sassy in her new look. At the same time, the brown leather cap rounded her appearance.

In addition, the diva accessorized her classy look with a thin necklace, dewy makeup, matte lips, and an open hairstyle. She posed in front of the window so that the beauty of nature also gets captured with her stunning looks.

She dropped a color photo and a black-and-white photo. The actress in her asked which look of hers is your favorite. In the caption, she wrote, “Colourful or Black and white?

How do you like #Anaya ?.”

Sonalee Kulkarni’s upcoming film Date Bhet will release in theatres on 14th July. So are you excited about the new release?

