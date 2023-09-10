Movies | Celebrities

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 21:30:40
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850308

Sonalee Kulkarni recently graced us with a glimpse of her enchanting monsoon outing, and it was nothing short of a dreamy spectacle. And we are in absolute awe of her pictures. Scroll below as we decode her look.

Decoding Sonalee’s look

Dressed in a stunning dull beige maxi dress adorned with delicate floral prints and featuring delicate bow shoulder straps, she effortlessly embodied the essence of a Monsoon dream. Her wavy long hair cascading down, dewy soft eye makeup, and pink tinted lips added a touch of ethereal beauty to her look, leaving us all captivated. With a beaming smile, Sonalee exuded nothing but pure elegance as she embraced the rain-soaked streets and the cloudy sky, reminiscent of a scene straight out of a fairytale.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s journey in the world of acting has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, she has graced the silver screen with her talent and charisma, leaving a special place in the hearts of her fans. Her versatile acting skills have shone through in various films, showcasing her dedication and passion for her craft.

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850309

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850310

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850311

Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850312

Some of her notable films include “Natarang,” where she portrayed the character of Naina; “Mitwaa,” a heartwarming romantic film; and “Hirkani,” a historical drama that highlighted her acting prowess. Sonalee’s journey as an actor has been a testament to her commitment and talent, earning her a special place in the world of Indian cinema.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

