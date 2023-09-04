Movies | Celebrities

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt

Sonalee Kulkarni is a stunning beauty. In the latest pictures, the diva turns 'Masakali' in a white bodice and skirt. Check out her mesmerizing look below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 19:00:39
Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848505

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most talented, gorgeous, and versatile actresses in the Indian entertainment world who mainly works in Marathi cinema. The beauty with her regular updates keeps her fans engaged with her. This time, the actress is making hearts flutter with her ‘Masakali’ avatar.

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Masakali In New Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonalee shares a series of pictures giving her fans a sneak peek into her ‘Masakali’ glam. In the images, she can be seen wearing a floral print ruffle bodice paired with a white printed and stones embedded skirt by Label Yogita Kadam.

But wait, there is more! Sonalee opts for long white earrings to add an extra dose of ‘divine’ looks. Her smokey eyes, makeover, rosy blushed cheeks, and bold lips give her a touch of sophistication. She leaves her hair open and gives her wings like a free bird in the pictures. With the white shimmery heels, she completes her gorgeousness.

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848498

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848499

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848500

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848501

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848502

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848503

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt 848504

Sanjay Mandre caught Sonalee Kulkarni in the perfect shots where the beauty can be seen embracing her ‘Masakali’ vibes in different dance poses. In the white bird avatar, the diva looks mesmerizing. Whether ethnic or western, she never fails to carry any look with grace and glamour.

Did you like Sonalee Kulkarni’s ‘Masakali’ vibes in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

