Sonalee Kulkarni Turns 'Masakali' In White Bodice And Skirt

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most talented, gorgeous, and versatile actresses in the Indian entertainment world who mainly works in Marathi cinema. The beauty with her regular updates keeps her fans engaged with her. This time, the actress is making hearts flutter with her ‘Masakali’ avatar.

Sonalee Kulkarni Turns Masakali In New Pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonalee shares a series of pictures giving her fans a sneak peek into her ‘Masakali’ glam. In the images, she can be seen wearing a floral print ruffle bodice paired with a white printed and stones embedded skirt by Label Yogita Kadam.

But wait, there is more! Sonalee opts for long white earrings to add an extra dose of ‘divine’ looks. Her smokey eyes, makeover, rosy blushed cheeks, and bold lips give her a touch of sophistication. She leaves her hair open and gives her wings like a free bird in the pictures. With the white shimmery heels, she completes her gorgeousness.

Sanjay Mandre caught Sonalee Kulkarni in the perfect shots where the beauty can be seen embracing her ‘Masakali’ vibes in different dance poses. In the white bird avatar, the diva looks mesmerizing. Whether ethnic or western, she never fails to carry any look with grace and glamour.

Did you like Sonalee Kulkarni’s ‘Masakali’ vibes in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.