Date Bhet Trailer: Sonalee Kulkarni blooms in this tale of 'self-discovery'

Sonalee Kulkarni‘s upcoming film Date Bhet teaser anticipated the fans for the full trailer of the movie. The intriguing clip made fans excited and made them feel want to know more. In contrast, on 1st July, the trailer was released in the after. Let’s check out what’s stored in there.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s Date Bhet Trailer

The trailer of the film features the actors Sonalee Kulkarni, Hemant Dhome, and Santosh Juvekar. She plays the character of Ananya, who takes you on a heartfelt journey as she connects with Rohan and later discovers unexpected challenges. And she gets attached to Abhishek, who is a cab driver, and later faces the complexity of life. It’s a tale of self-discovery, and the cherished moments will keep you longing.

The film is directed by Lokesh Vijay Gupte and produced by Shivanshu Pandey, Hitesh Rupareliya & Swati Khopkar. On the other hand, Date Bhet is slated to release on 14th July 2023.

Fans are anticipating the film. In contrast, the diva enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account, with more than a million followers on her profile. Her regular updates keep her fans engaged with her. She knows how to pull attention towards her with her gorgeousness and style.

