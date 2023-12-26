Denim Jackets For Men: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor’s picks

Get ready to swoon as Bollywood’s dreamboats Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Arjun Kapoor unleash their sartorial magic with a parade of denim jackets that redefine cool. These dashing dreamboats are not just ruling the silver screen but are also making waves in the fashion realm, and their recent denim jacket choices are proof of their style prowess.

Varun Dhawan wins airport style in denim

First up is Varun Dhawan, who effortlessly turned heads at the airport in a suave denim jacket. Paired with a round neck t-shirt, crisp white denim jeans, and a pair of killer black boots, Varun’s look is the epitome of casual chic. The finishing touches include a sleek gelled hairdo and black-rimmed glasses, making him the picture of laid-back sophistication.

Sidharth Malhotra keeps it casual in tie-dye denim jacket

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra takes the denim game to the next level with a tie-dye denim jacket that adds a splash of boldness to his look. The jacket, casually thrown over a grey t-shirt, is complemented by mustard-hued trousers and a pair of sunglasses, showcasing Sidharth’s knack for effortlessly blending street style with a touch of swag.

Arjun Kapoor keeps it swagger in his denim look

Last but certainly not least, Arjun Kapoor graces us with a dapper denim jacket ensemble that exudes timeless charm. Layered over a crisp white shirt and paired with black trouser pants, Arjun’s look is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary. His messy hairdo and signature heavy beard add a rugged touch, proving that Arjun knows how to effortlessly mix sophistication with a hint of rebellious charm.

As these Bollywood heartthrobs continue to raise the style bar, their denim jacket choices are leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. Whether it’s Varun’s airport chic, Sidharth’s bold tie-dye statement, or Arjun’s classic dapper vibe, one thing’s for sure – denim jackets have never looked this dashing, thanks to these style maestros. Get ready to take fashion notes because these actors are not just stealing scenes on screen but are also owning the style game off-screen.