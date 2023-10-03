Movies | Celebrities

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit

Sonam Bajwa and Shilpa Shetty are divas in the town. Recently, they set fashion on fire with their hot red hue in the desi saree and vedeshi gown look. Let's check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023 14:00:44
  • Highlights
  • Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Bajwa show their hotness in red-hue outfits.
  • Sonam Bajwa turns the desi girl in a red hue saree.
  • Shilpa Shetty shows her sensuousness in the red hue gown.

Sonam Bajwa and Shilpa Shetty are fashion enthusiasts; whether desi or vedeshi, they keep their best foot forward. And recently, the beauties show their hot side in the red hot hue in the desi saree and the vedeshi gown look. Let’s check the photos to determine who is too hot to handle.

Sonam Bajwa In Saree

The Punjabi Kudi opts for a desi look. The beautiful red organza saree is the modern-day choice. The round cut border with embroidery adds to the charm. Sonam pairs this beautiful red saree with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse. But wait, there is more! Sonam adorns her desi-ness with the diamond stud earrings and a gold ring in her hand.

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857656

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857657

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857658

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857659

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857660

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857661

That’s not all! The red cheeks define her effortless glow. With bold red lips, she is setting the room temperature on fire. Her open hairstyle and overall appearance have left us spellbound.

Shilpa Shetty In Gown

The Yoga queen often shows her stunning figure through different collections. And this red hot up-and-down gown is just another one. The strapless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder with the jaw-dropping neckline. The ruffle trail details make the mini dress look like a gown. Shilpa looks hot in the photoshoot with the perfect straight hairstyle and red lipstick stroke. The black heels complete her overall appearance.

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857653

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857654

Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857655

Comparing both, it is difficult to say who is too hot to handle as, whether desi or vedeshi, the red hotness makes us sweat.

Who is your choice? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

