Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit

Highlights

Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Bajwa show their hotness in red-hue outfits.

Sonam Bajwa turns the desi girl in a red hue saree.

Shilpa Shetty shows her sensuousness in the red hue gown.

Sonam Bajwa and Shilpa Shetty are fashion enthusiasts; whether desi or vedeshi, they keep their best foot forward. And recently, the beauties show their hot side in the red hot hue in the desi saree and the vedeshi gown look. Let’s check the photos to determine who is too hot to handle.

Sonam Bajwa In Saree

The Punjabi Kudi opts for a desi look. The beautiful red organza saree is the modern-day choice. The round cut border with embroidery adds to the charm. Sonam pairs this beautiful red saree with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse. But wait, there is more! Sonam adorns her desi-ness with the diamond stud earrings and a gold ring in her hand.

That’s not all! The red cheeks define her effortless glow. With bold red lips, she is setting the room temperature on fire. Her open hairstyle and overall appearance have left us spellbound.

Shilpa Shetty In Gown

The Yoga queen often shows her stunning figure through different collections. And this red hot up-and-down gown is just another one. The strapless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder with the jaw-dropping neckline. The ruffle trail details make the mini dress look like a gown. Shilpa looks hot in the photoshoot with the perfect straight hairstyle and red lipstick stroke. The black heels complete her overall appearance.

Comparing both, it is difficult to say who is too hot to handle as, whether desi or vedeshi, the red hotness makes us sweat.

Who is your choice? Let us know in the comments box.