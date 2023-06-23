ADVERTISEMENT
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who's your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)

Rashmika Mandanna and Nora Fatehi are extremely stylish and admired by one and all for all the right reasons. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at their end and you will simply love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 17:49:39
Rashmika Mandanna and Nora Fatehi are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love it. Both of them initially started first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and well, we are all truly proud of them for all the right reasons. While Rashmika Mandanna has been a popular face in the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time before B-Town, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, started becoming big immediately after 2018 and well, ever since then, she’s simply never looked back at all.

Let’s check out and see how Rashmika Mandanna and Nora Fatehi are seen killing it with their respective vogue moments:

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Nora Fatehi are experts in the vogue department and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do from their end goes viral. This time, Rashmika Mandanna is seen pulling off a stunning and gorgeous desi, ethnic outfit with perfection and on the other hand, Nora Fatehi is seen dazzling like a pro in her spicy red hot outfit and well, we are truly proud of her vogue quotient. Well, do you all want to check it out and see how? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

