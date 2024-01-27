Do You Know? Parineeti Chopra Has Beautiful Vocals, Watch

Ishqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra rose to fame with her very first film. She has been a talented and skilful actress in the town. The diva buzzed over the internet lately for her rumoured relationship with Raghav Chadha, which became official after the duo got engaged on 13th May in Delhi in the presence of family and close friends. However, do you know the actress has a hidden talent for singing? Read more to find out.

Parineeti Chopra’s Hidden Talent

In a viral video, the actress is singing the legendary song Lag Jaa Gale by Lata Mangeshkar. As she sang the song, judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty’s expressions revealed that both of them enjoyed her singing. Well, the actress genuinely mesmerises the audience with her voice in this video.

It is shared on a profile named @talenthub96 with the caption, “This is soothing.” At the same time, the mesmerized audience shared their opinion in the comments. A user said, “Bahut hi Sureele Ho AAP❤️?.” The other jokingly said, “After getting engaged with Raghav Chadda, her emotions.” The third compared her to Neha Kakkar, “Better than Neha kakkar?.”

Parineeti Chopra really has a beautiful voice, and if she tries, she can sing better. The actress has appeared in films like Golmaal Again, Hasee Toh Phasee, The Girl On The Train, and many others.

