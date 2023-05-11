“Don’t be telling me what to do”, Ileana D’Cruz hits back

Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback post where we can see her all gorgeous in white pantsuit looks all relevant as she’s been facing brutal trolls. While we are in awe of her fashion, the message it comes along is a no miss!

Ileana D’Cruz has been hitting headlines of late with her pregnancy news. While she’s been keeping us updated with her candid moments during her pregnancy everyday, here we have shared a throwback picture from her timeline where we can see her all grand in white pantsuit.

Ileana stuns in white pantsuit

Here we have shared Ileana’s throwback picture from her Instagram diaries, where we can see her all gorgeous in her white pantsuit. She wore a stylish white blazer that she topped on her sheer bralette and a high-waist white pants. The diva rounded it off with her mid-parted hairdo and minimal makeup look.

Sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Unless you paying my bills and getting me chicken nuggies, don’t be telling me what to do. ☺️✌🏼”

Even though the post is an old one, we believe it is definitely the perfect reply to the haters who have been constantly calling out the actress post her pregnancy announcement.

Ileana D’Cruz’ Pregnancy Diaries

Ileana, has been graciously sharing her precious pregnancy moments through captivating snapshots on her Instagram Stories. Just a few days ago, she delighted her fans by offering a mesmerizing glimpse of her burgeoning baby bump in a captivating monochrome picture. In addition to this enchanting reveal, Ileana has also graciously shared numerous other endearing photos, chronicling her cravings during this special time and her profound journey of embracing motherhood.

Ileana’s Relationship

It is worth noting that Ileana was previously rumored to be romantically involved with Sebastien Laurent Michel, the brother of the esteemed actress Katrina Kaif. Their speculated relationship drew significant attention, especially after Ileana was spotted amongst the distinguished guests at Katrina’s birthday celebration last year. However, it is important to mention that neither Katrina nor Ileana have officially confirmed these dating rumors, keeping their personal lives respectfully private.