From Rakul Preet Singh To Kajal Aggarwal: Actresses Celebrate Mother’s Day with Heartwarming Moments!

Mother’s Day is a special day dedicated to honoring and celebrating mothers and motherhood. It’s a time to express appreciation to mothers, often through gestures like giving cards, gifts, or spending quality time together. For some actresses in the entertainment industry, this Mother’s Day holds a special significance. Actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and others share memorable moments with their mothers, marking this year as a milestone in their lives. Check out their appearance below.

Actresses Celebrate Mother’Day’s-

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress shared a video of giving a tribute to her mom and her mom-in-law on Mother’s Day. In the video, she shared a glimpse of her mother and mom-in-law from her wedding, featuring a cute duo picture. She also shared a childhood picture of herself while holding a finger of his mother and cute childhood memories. She also gave a glimpse of her family picture with mothers. She shared a big heartfelt note on the Instagram video caption and wished both mothers well.

Kajal Aggarwal

The South diva posted a cute picture with her mother, and both flaunted their beautiful smiles. She captioned this picture with a sweet Mother’s Day note and showed her gratitude by wishing her “Darling mommy.”

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture series on Instagram on Mother’s Day. In the first picture, she shared a selfie picture of herself as her daughter kissed her cheek. She shared a family picture in the second picture with her mother and Saif Ali Khan. In the next appearance, the actress shared sweet moments with her daughter and mother in the duo series.

Anushka Sen

The beauty diva posted a cute picture on Instagram on Mother’s Day. The actress is seen sitting on the sofa with her mother, having a cute moment as they hug together, and her mom kisses Anushka’s cheek. By sharing this picture, she pens a beautiful note to her mom and says, “My Biggest Strength.”

Their gestures inspire many to cherish and express gratitude for the incredible women in their lives.

