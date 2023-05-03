ADVERTISEMENT
Get some skincare tips from 'Mommy-to-be' Ileana D'Cruz

Check out some special skincare tips from gorgeous actress Ileana D'Cruz and take special inspiration from her

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 10:55:52
Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most droolworthy and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Ileana D’Cruz has been doing good quality work in the entertainment space and well, we are truly proud of her and how. From starting off her career first in the South regional entertainment industry to eventually cementing a special niche for herself in B-Town as well, Ileana D’Cruz has truly come a long way forward in her career and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and well, that’s exactly why, whenever the situation requires, they always shower her with unconditional amount of love and affection. Right now, all her fans are super excited as they will get to see her becoming a proud mother very soon.

Check out this old throwback video of Ileana D’Cruz where you will get special skincare tips from her end:

She’s beauty and grace personified in the true sense of the term and well, that’s exactly why, young girls take her suggestion very seriously when it comes to good quality skincare regime. It’s not daily that Ileana D’Cruz shares the same with her fans frequently. But hey, we at IWMBuzz stumbled upon this old video of Ileana D’Cruz on YouTube where she’s seen sharing some really useful skincare tips for all her fans and followers. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in an upcoming project with the amazing Vidya Balan and we are super excited. We also wish her very good luck for motherhood going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

