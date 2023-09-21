Movies | Celebrities

Get the ‘cute girl’ appeal in one piece dresses like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi

With their unique takes on fashion, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi have redefined what it means to be cute and fashionable.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 10:22:41
Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Nora Fatehi, three mesmerizing stars of the entertainment world, have been enchanting us with their adorable yet stylish one-piece dress choices. With their unique takes on fashion, these leading ladies have redefined what it means to be cute and fashionable. Join us as we delve into their fashion secrets and discover how they effortlessly infuse ‘cute girl’ appeal into their one-piece ensembles.

Disha Patani’s Denim Delight: Cute and Chic

Disha Patani, known for her effortless charm, showed us how to nail the ‘cute girl’ appeal in a one-piece dress. She chose a beautiful off-shoulder denim bodycon dress that perfectly hugged her curves. What added an extra dose of charm to her look? A pair of black nerdy glasses, of course! It’s the kind of quirky accessory that takes a chic outfit to a whole new level. Disha left her hair wavy and open, embracing that carefree vibe, and kept her makeup minimal. A touch of pink glossy lips was all she needed to complete her cute and chic look. Disha Patani proves that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.

Kiara Advani’s Ruffled Elegance: Sweet and Stylish

Kiara Advani knows how to effortlessly blend sweetness with style. In her recent appearance, she wore a gorgeous deep V-neck ruffled white mini dress that exuded elegance. The dress highlighted her graceful silhouette while maintaining an air of innocence. Her long, sleek hair cascading down her shoulders added a touch of sophistication. Kiara’s makeup was on point with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and pink lips, perfectly capturing the ‘cute girl’ vibe. To add a dash of glamour, she donned a stylish pair of gold hoop earrings and completed the look with beige pencil heels. Kiara Advani’s style is all about being sweet and stylish, and she nails it every time.

Nora Fatehi’s Embellished Marvel: Stunning and Striking

Nora Fatehi took the ‘cute girl’ appeal and gave it a dazzling twist with her finely curated embellished one-piece outfit. Designed by the renowned Falguni Shane Peacock, Nora looked nothing short of a fashion icon. Her sheer one-piece outfit was a work of art, accentuating her curves and making a bold statement. She complemented the look with a sleek pulled-back braided hairstyle and dewy soft makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. A pair of stylish diamond earrings added a touch of sparkle, making her shine even brighter. Nora Fatehi’s style is all about being stunning and striking, and she absolutely slays it.

These fashion-forward celebrities know how to rock one-piece dresses, and they’ve set the bar high for anyone looking to embrace the cute and stylish look.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

