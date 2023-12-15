Get wedding ready with Shanaya Kapoor’s exquisite blush pink lehenga set

Shanaya Kapoor’s latest fashion deck in a classic blush pink lehenga set is setting off goals. The actress has taken it to her Instagram handle, as she attended her best friend Vedika’s wedding dropping off nothing but goals.

Draped in the splendour of tradition, the radiant diva, Shanaya Kapoor, graced the ceremony in an exquisite lehenga that epitomized nothing but beauty. Choosing a mesmerizing blush pink hue, she adorned herself in a heavily embellished ensemble that boasted intricate sequins, beads, pearls, and meticulous thread embroidery, creating a visual symphony of opulence.

Shanaya’s attire was a seamless blend of cultural charm and contemporary style, featuring a matching strappy blouse and a delicate sheer dupatta that gracefully adorned her silhouette. The Bollywood sensation completed her look with a touch of glamour, sporting a sleek diamond necklace and elegant stud earrings. Her makeup, dewy and flawless, accentuated her natural radiance, while her tresses flowed freely, adding an element of chic allure.

Earlier, a video of the actress went viral on the internet too, where we spotted the actress dancing to ‘Dhol’ ‘Tareefan’ and other songs. The soon to be actress gave off some amazing bridesmaid goals.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “You’re looking so beautiful shanipooo”

Another wrote, “Osm cute hey wow beautiful goddess”

Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming project

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, is gearing up for her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Although her initial project, “Screw Dheela,” in which she was set to star alongside Tiger Shroff, faced an unexpected halt for reasons known only to the filmmakers. Presently, her multitude of fans eagerly awaits the release of two upcoming films, namely “Vrushabha” and “Bedhadak.” Both movies are reportedly on the verge of hitting the big screens, generating considerable excitement among Shanaya’s followers.