Glowing in and out! How to get smooth flawless skin like Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is a rising star in the world of Indian entertainment. Shanaya has already gained a strong social media following, and her fans eagerly anticipate her debut in the film industry.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 18:35:06
Shanaya Kapoor is a rising star in the world of Indian entertainment. Born to Bollywood family, with parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor and cousin to the Kapoor dynasty, she’s been making waves with her style, charisma, and talent. Shanaya has already gained a strong social media following, and her fans eagerly anticipate her debut in the film industry. With her captivating presence and the Kapoor legacy behind her, Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the world of Indian cinema.

Shanaya Kapoor’s latest Instagram post

The soon to become actress took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture wearing a stylish sleeveless pink tank top. She kept her hair wavy open and flaunted her sunkissed glowing face to the world. Shining bright, the diva gave off some major skincare goals.

Ready to unveil the secrets to flawless, glowing skin like Shanaya Kapoor? Let’s dive in:

Step 1: Cleanse with love

Start and end your day with a gentle cleanser. It’s like a warm hug for your skin, wiping away dirt and makeup, leaving it fresh.

Step 2: Exfoliate (But don’t overdo it!)

Exfoliate 2-3 times a week for that smooth canvas. Dead skin, be gone!

Step 3: Hydration station

Splash on a hydrating serum, then moisturize like it’s your job. Moisturized skin = happy skin.

Step 4: Sunscreen, your BFF

SPF, even on cloudy days. Protect that beautiful face from UV villains!

Step 5: Get your beauty sleep

Get your beauty sleep, 7-8 hours a night. Let your skin work its magic.

Step 6: Mask & relax

Treat yourself to face masks. It’s like a spa day at home!

Step 7: Eat your way to radiance

Load up on antioxidants, veggies, and fatty fish. Your skin will thank you.

Step 8: Zen mode on

Manage stress with meditation or yoga. Stress = skin’s enemy #1.

Step 9: Stay committed

Be consistent with your routine. Good things come to those who wait.

Step 10: Expert advice

When in doubt, consult a skincare pro. They’ll tailor a plan just for you.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

